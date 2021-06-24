-
Andrew Svoboda comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Svoboda Monday qualifies for Travelers Championship
41-year-old Andrew Svoboda survives a four-man playoff for the final spot in the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The journeyman’s last big win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2016 Brasil Champions and has three career top 10s and nine career top 25s on the PGA TOUR.
Andrew Svoboda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Svoboda finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Andrew Svoboda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Andrew Svoboda to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Svoboda reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Svoboda had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svoboda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Svoboda's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svoboda to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Svoboda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Svoboda had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svoboda to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Svoboda's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Svoboda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svoboda to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Svoboda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
