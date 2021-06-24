-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Putnam's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
-
-