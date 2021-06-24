-
Alex Beach shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Beach hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Beach finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Beach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 1 over for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Beach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Beach to 1 over for the round.
At the 15th, 296-yard par-4, Beach hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Beach to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Beach chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Beach to 1 over for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Beach chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beach to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Beach's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
