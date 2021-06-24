-
Adam Scott comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scott finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Kramer Hickok, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Adam Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Scott to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Scott suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Scott hit his tee shot 278 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Scott had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Scott hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
