Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, and Tom Lewis are tied for 9th at 3 under.
On the par-4 first, Schenk's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Schenk got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
