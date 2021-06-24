-
6-over 76 by Adam Long in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 150th at 6 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Long's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Long had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Long's tee shot went 248 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Long got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 4 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
