Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
