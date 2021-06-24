-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 65th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, John Pak, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Kevin Stadler are tied for 9th at 3 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ancer's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
