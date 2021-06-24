-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wise hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wise's his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
