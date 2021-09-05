In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

Schauffele hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, he sank his approach from 126 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.