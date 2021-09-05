-
Viktor Hovland putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's impressive second leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Viktor Hovland had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hovland's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hovland's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
