-
-
Tony Finau putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Tony Finau navigates No. 18 for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Tony Finau's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
-
-