Sungjae Im rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im sticks approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Justin Thomas and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Sungjae Im hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Im chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Im's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Im's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
