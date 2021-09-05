-
Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink holes 16-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Cink hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at 1 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 13th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cink's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Cink hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.
