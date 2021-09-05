-
Sergio Garcia rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garcia finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
Sergio Garcia got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sergio Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Garcia at 1 over for the round.
Garcia hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Garcia's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
