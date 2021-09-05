-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler nearly holes out to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 first, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Scheffler's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Scheffler his second shot was a drop and his approach went 63 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
