-
-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Sam Burns hits the flagstick to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Burns hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
-
-