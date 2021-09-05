-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under, and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 186 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
McIlroy got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a 366 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
-
-