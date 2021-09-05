  • Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

