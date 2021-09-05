-
-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed drains 16-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round in 25th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
Reed his second shot was a drop and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Reed to even-par for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
-
-