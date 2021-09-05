  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay cards a clutch birdie at the par-5 18th hole to secure the win, his sixth of his career and his first FedExCup championship.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay cards clutch birdie to secure win at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay cards a clutch birdie at the par-5 18th hole to secure the win, his sixth of his career and his first FedExCup championship.