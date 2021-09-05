-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay cards clutch birdie to secure win at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay cards a clutch birdie at the par-5 18th hole to secure the win, his sixth of his career and his first FedExCup championship.
Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Cantlay hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Cantlay's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Cantlay hit his 217 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
