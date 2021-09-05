-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Louis Oosthuizen chips it close to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Oosthuizen had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
Oosthuizen hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
