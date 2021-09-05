  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Kevin Na in the final round at the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na's nice approach leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.