Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Kevin Na in the final round at the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na's nice approach leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Na finished his day in 3rd at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Kevin Na hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Na's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Na hit his 251 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
