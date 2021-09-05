-
Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas draws in approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 4th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Thomas hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 187 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
