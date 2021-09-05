-
Jordan Spieth shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes short birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Spieth's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Spieth hit his 85 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
Spieth his second shot was a drop and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.
