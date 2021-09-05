-
Jon Rahm posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm's impressive second leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 20 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jon Rahm had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
