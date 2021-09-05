  • Jon Rahm posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's impressive second leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.