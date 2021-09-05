-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann holes lengthy birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round in 29th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Niemann hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.
