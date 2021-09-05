-
Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes short birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
