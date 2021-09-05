  • Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak makes short birdie putt at TOUR Championship

