Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's impressive tee shot yields birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
