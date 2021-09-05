-
Harris English putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English rolls in 46-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Harris English hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under, Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under, and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 15 under.
Harris English missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, English's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
