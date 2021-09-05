  • Harris English putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English rolls in 46-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Harris English makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.