In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round in 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Justin Thomas and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, van Rooyen's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, van Rooyen's 177 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.