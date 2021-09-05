In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day in 8th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Dustin Johnson's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Johnson hit his 219 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.