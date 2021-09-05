  • Dustin Johnson putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.