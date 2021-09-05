Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Justin Thomas and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Daniel Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Berger hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Berger's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Berger had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 6 under for the round.