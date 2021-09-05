  • Corey Conners putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.