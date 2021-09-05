Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Justin Thomas and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Corey Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Conners hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Conners's his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.