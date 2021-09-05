-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 19 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Morikawa's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Morikawa's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
