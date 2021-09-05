-
Cameron Smith comes back from a rocky start in round four of the TOUR Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
Highlights
Cameron Smith reaches in two to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, Cameron Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Smith's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Smith's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.
Smith hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
