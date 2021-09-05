In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day in 7th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Bryson DeChambeau's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, DeChambeau had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

DeChambeau had a 362-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at 4 under for the round.