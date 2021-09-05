-
-
Strong putting brings Billy Horschel an even-par round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Billy Horschel had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Horschel's tee shot went 254 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Horschel's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
-
-