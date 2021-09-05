-
Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer dials in tee shot to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 391-yard par-4 third, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Ancer hit a tee shot 244 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Ancer had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Ancer hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Ancer's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
