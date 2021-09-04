-
Xander Schauffele rebounds from poor front in third round of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schauffele finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Xander Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
