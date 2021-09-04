-
Viktor Hovland shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland chips in for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland chips in from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hovland's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
