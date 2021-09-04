  • Viktor Hovland shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland chips in from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland chips in for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland chips in from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.