  • Tony Finau shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau's impressive second leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.