Tony Finau shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
Finau got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Finau's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
