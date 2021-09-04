-
Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im nearly aces No. 11 to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Im's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
