In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 26th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Cink's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Cink's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cink's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.