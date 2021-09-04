Sergio Garcia hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Garcia's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Garcia chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Garcia hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Garcia's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Garcia hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.