Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler holes 18-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 334 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
