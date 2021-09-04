-
Sam Burns putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns rolls in 18-footer for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sam Burns makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Sam Burns hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.
