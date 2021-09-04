In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, McIlroy's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, McIlroy's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McIlroy's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

McIlroy had a 363-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, McIlroy's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.