Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed nearly holes bunker shot to set up tap-in birdie at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day in 21st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Reed's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Reed chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reed's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Reed chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
