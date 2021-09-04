Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

Cantlay tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Cantlay had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.