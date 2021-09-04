-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen holes birdie putt from the fringe at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day in 12th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Oosthuizen's 189 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Oosthuizen had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Oosthuizen's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
